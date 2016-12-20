Tougher Colorado DUI law boosts priso...

Tougher Colorado DUI law boosts prison populations

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Denver Post

A new get-tough DUI law in Colorado is reversing a decline in prisons populations, state lawmakers learned Tuesday in a briefing by economists. Colorado closed three prisons in the last 10 years and was anticipating closing more after legislation passed making it easier for parolees to stay out of prisons when they violate the terms of their release.

