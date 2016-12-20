Tougher Colorado DUI law boosts prison populations
A new get-tough DUI law in Colorado is reversing a decline in prisons populations, state lawmakers learned Tuesday in a briefing by economists. Colorado closed three prisons in the last 10 years and was anticipating closing more after legislation passed making it easier for parolees to stay out of prisons when they violate the terms of their release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15)
|Dec 20
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Cash
|Dec 13
|Qam
|1
|pueblo sucks (Dec '06)
|Dec 11
|Thunderwolf
|109
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|Nov '16
|Kat Sullivan
|11
|Pueblo man confesses to stuffing body under mob... (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|Paul Baker
|4
|Judge Sikes FInes $400 Weeds Violations
|Nov '16
|Martha Johnson
|2
|Police Officer Arrested for Sex Crimes with Child (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|homesteadmom
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC