Suspect in Pueblo carjacking captured 200 miles away in New Mexico

A Pueblo County carjacking suspect reportedly made it more than 200 miles to Las Vegas, N.M., on Wednesday before being taken into custody. A woman told Pueblo County deputies she was sitting in the passenger seat of a 2010 Toyota RAV4 at a rest area off of Interstate 25 near mile marker 112 around 5:30 a.m. when the suspect walked up to her with a gun.

