Su Teatro presents Joaquin's Christmas

This family classic is set in Pueblo, Colorado in 1955 and features 7-year-old Joaquin, enduring tough times with his Papa out on strike against evil Mr. Van Rich-n-Wealthy. Can a cigar-smoking, talking dog named Angel and a magical Abuela make this a very Merry Christmas? Written and directed by Anthony J. Garcia, Joaquin's Christmas was conceived after a request from a pastor/director from the Denver Inner City Parish for a children's Christmas play.

