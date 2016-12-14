Strip searches at state-run center in Pueblo violated disabled residents' rights, suit alleges
The constitutional rights of intellectually disabled residents of a state-run center in Pueblo were violated when state officials strip searched them to determine if they had been abused, a lawsuit filed Wednesday on 18 residents' behalf alleges. "There was no reasonable, or even arguably reasonable, justification for the grossly intrusive and coercive manner in which the searches were conducted, or their extremely sweeping breadth," the lawsuit filed in Pueblo County District Court states.
