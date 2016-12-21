Pueblo man arrested in assault on gir...

Pueblo man arrested in assault on girlfriend, her mother

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Gazette

A 37-year-old man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly attempted to strangle his girlfriend and assault her disabled mother. Alex Scott was arrested on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault, crimes against an at-risk adult, criminal mischief and domestic violence, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15) Dec 20 Mimi Crist 5
Cash Dec 13 Qam 1
pueblo sucks (Dec '06) Dec 11 Thunderwolf 109
Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10) Nov '16 Kat Sullivan 11
News Pueblo man confesses to stuffing body under mob... (Jan '08) Nov '16 Paul Baker 4
Judge Sikes FInes $400 Weeds Violations Nov '16 Martha Johnson 2
News Police Officer Arrested for Sex Crimes with Child (Sep '08) Nov '16 homesteadmom 3
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,197 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,413

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC