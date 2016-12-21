Pueblo gets $500,000 to build bridge ...

Pueblo gets $500,000 to build bridge over Arkansas River

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Gazette

The city of Pueblo has received a $500,000 grant from the state to help fund a project along the Arkansas River that includes the construction of a pedestrian bridge over the waterway. The Pueblo Chieftain reports the money from the Colorado Department of Transportation will go toward the bridge and improving a trail on top of the river's flood levee.

Pueblo, CO

