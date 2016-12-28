Proclamation -- Establishment of the ...

Proclamation -- Establishment of the Bears Ears National Monument

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The White House

Rising from the center of the southeastern Utah landscape and visible from every direction are twin buttes so distinctive that in each of the native languages of the region their name is the same: Hoon'Naqvut, Shash Jaa, Kwiyagatu Nukavachi, Ansh An Lashokdiwe, or "Bears Ears." For hundreds of generations, native peoples lived in the surrounding deep sandstone canyons, desert mesas, and meadow mountaintops, which constitute one of the densest and most significant cultural landscapes in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White House.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tar or white 21 hr Dreamer 1
News Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15) Dec 20 Mimi Crist 5
Cash Dec 13 Qam 1
pueblo sucks (Dec '06) Dec 11 Thunderwolf 109
Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10) Nov '16 Kat Sullivan 11
News Pueblo man confesses to stuffing body under mob... (Jan '08) Nov '16 Paul Baker 4
Judge Sikes FInes $400 Weeds Violations Nov '16 Martha Johnson 2
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,407,745

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC