Only one staff member convicted after...

Only one staff member convicted after thousands of neglect and abuse...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Denver Post

Residents at a state-run center in Pueblo for the severely intellectually disabled were subjected to sexual assaults and ongoing physical abuse and neglect from 2012 to early 2016. Incidents were reported at a rate of about 150 each month to the center's staff during that time, according to federal records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15) Dec 20 Mimi Crist 5
Cash Dec 13 Qam 1
pueblo sucks (Dec '06) Dec 11 Thunderwolf 109
Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10) Nov '16 Kat Sullivan 11
News Pueblo man confesses to stuffing body under mob... (Jan '08) Nov '16 Paul Baker 4
Judge Sikes FInes $400 Weeds Violations Nov '16 Martha Johnson 2
News Police Officer Arrested for Sex Crimes with Child (Sep '08) Nov '16 homesteadmom 3
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,595

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC