Only one staff member convicted after thousands of neglect and abuse...
Residents at a state-run center in Pueblo for the severely intellectually disabled were subjected to sexual assaults and ongoing physical abuse and neglect from 2012 to early 2016. Incidents were reported at a rate of about 150 each month to the center's staff during that time, according to federal records.
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15)
|Dec 20
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Cash
|Dec 13
|Qam
|1
|pueblo sucks (Dec '06)
|Dec 11
|Thunderwolf
|109
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|Nov '16
|Kat Sullivan
|11
|Pueblo man confesses to stuffing body under mob... (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|Paul Baker
|4
|Judge Sikes FInes $400 Weeds Violations
|Nov '16
|Martha Johnson
|2
|Police Officer Arrested for Sex Crimes with Child (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|homesteadmom
|3
