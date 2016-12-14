One in custody after attack on patrol...

One in custody after attack on patrol cars in Pueblo

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Denver Post

Pueblo law enforcement officers have one person in custody and are seeking two others after someone tried to set a pair of patrol cars on fire during a stolen vehicle investigation on Tuesday. The incident began after someone in the 27000 block of U.S. Highway 96 reported a stolen vehicle on Tuesday evening, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

