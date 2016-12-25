Man, woman and child killed in head-on I-25 crash near Pueblo identified
Three people were killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into an SUV in the northbound lanes of I-25 north of Pueblo early Friday, Colorado State Patrol said. Authorities in Pueblo County have identified the man, woman and child killed in a late Thursday head-on, wrong-way crash on Interstate 25. The State Patrol says 71-year-old Jackie Olmstead of Washington was driving south in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Pueblo when he smashed his pickup into a sport utility vehicle driven by 51-year-old Michelle Massenburg of Colorado Springs.
