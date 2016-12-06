Man sentenced to 48 years in prison f...

Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for Pueblo murder of 26-year-old Devin Clark

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Denver Post

Heather Poole and her youngest son Tyler Clark take part in a candle light vigil at the Martin Luther King Jr Cultural Center. Childhood friends and those that had come to love Heathers oldest son Devin Clark came to share their sorrow and show support for the family after Devin was the victim of a fatal drive by shooting while waiting outside of the Iron Horse Bar in downtown Pueblo.

