It's official: Pueblo to allow 8 marijuana stores in city

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that the council on Tuesday adopted rules and regulations to allow eight stores in the city, with plans for the licensing board to begin taking applications in January. Initial licenses are expected to be awarded in March.

