Injuries in second wrong-way crash in a week on I-25 near Pueblo

Monday Read more: The Gazette

A wrong-way driver going northbound on I-25 near exit 91 just south of Pueblo caused a head-on crash Monday night. Multiple injuries were reported in the chain reaction accident near mile marker 91, about three miles south of the West Pueblo Boulevard exit.

