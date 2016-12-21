Injuries in second wrong-way crash in a week on I-25 near Pueblo
A wrong-way driver going northbound on I-25 near exit 91 just south of Pueblo caused a head-on crash Monday night. Multiple injuries were reported in the chain reaction accident near mile marker 91, about three miles south of the West Pueblo Boulevard exit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tar or white
|22 hr
|Dreamer
|1
|Pueblo sheriff find six cases of abuse at state... (Jul '15)
|Dec 20
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Cash
|Dec 13
|Qam
|1
|pueblo sucks (Dec '06)
|Dec 11
|Thunderwolf
|109
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|Nov '16
|Kat Sullivan
|11
|Pueblo man confesses to stuffing body under mob... (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|Paul Baker
|4
|Judge Sikes FInes $400 Weeds Violations
|Nov '16
|Martha Johnson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC