Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Pueblo

A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday in a hit-and-run at a Walmart parking lot in Pueblo that left one person injured. Dustin Dicara, 22, was taken into police custody on suspicion of vehicular assault, reckless driving, failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident after he allegedly hit a pedestrian while driving through the parking lot earlier that day, according to a news release from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

