High wind warning extended for the Colorado Springs area

Natasha Thompson stands next to a toppled Christmas Tree as she waits to cross S. Tejon Street in gusty winds Friday, December 16, 2016. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette A high wind warning in place in El Paso and Teller counties has been extended to 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

