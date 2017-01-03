Free cab rides available on New Years...

Free cab rides available on New Years Eve in the Colorado Springs area

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: The Gazette

Amid Colorado Springs Police Department's campaign to remind party-goers over the New Year holiday to find a ride before happy hour starts, one local business is again offering an easy and free solution. McDivitt Law Firm is picking up the tab for Yellow Cab and City Cab taxi rides in Colorado Springs and Pueblo between 10 p.m. New Year's Eve and 3 a.m. Jan. 1. Riders need only tell the driver, "It's on McDivitt," the law firm said.

