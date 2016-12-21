Blue Bell ice cream returning to Colorado Springs in early spring
Blue Bell ice cream, gone from Springs-area retailers for nearly two years because of a Listeria outbreak, will be back on store shelves March 27, the Texas-based ice cream maker announced Monday. It hasn't been determined which stores will stock Blue Bell, but "we anticipate that we'll return to most of the major retailers and accounts," said Blue Bell spokeswoman Jenny Van Dorf.
