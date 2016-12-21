Colorado Springs sees no-snow record fall | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Colorado Springs has never made it to the end of November without its first measurable snowfall of the season, but that appears likely this year. The city beat the record for latest first snow by staying dry on Monday, one day past the mark set Nov. 28, 2010, when 1.1 inches of snow was recorded, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
