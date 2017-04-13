Oklahoma child writes letter to city council to save community pool
"My grandma told me that they were closing down the pool and one day she told me I could write a note to city council," she told KJRH. "When we got home, I decided that I would write a note to city council."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pryor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raymond Fowler
|Feb '17
|Let it go
|1
|(Russell) Tyler Ermeling
|Dec '16
|jeremy
|1
|(Russell) Tyler Ermeling
|Dec '16
|jack
|1
|Joseph Allen (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Heather
|1
|Amanda J cole (Dec '11)
|Sep '16
|user23
|11
|free sex tonight! (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Bartman
|5
|mayes county meth bust (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|dumbasstracker
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pryor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC