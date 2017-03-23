Teenager, 16, Reported Missing After Arcadia Visit
Authorities are on the lookout for a missing teen, last seen Sunday at a relative's home in Arcadia, Okla. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's office says 16-year-old Chase Meyers is a student at the Thunderbird Youth Academy in Pryor, Okla., and was in Arcadia visiting family during a weekend pass from the military school.
