Rocklahoma Festival Announces Daily Lineups [News]

Organizers of the Rocklahoma festival have revealed the daily lineup details for their year's event which will be taking place at Catch the Fever Festival Grounds in Pryor, OK in late May. Organizers of the Rocklahoma festival have revealed the daily lineup details for their year's event which will be taking place at Catch the Fever Festival Grounds in Pryor, OK in late May. Thursday, May 25 : Another Lost Year, Nicnos, Locust Grove, Final Drive, Midnight Mob, Hoodslide, Stolen Rhodes, BC & The Big Rig, Reliance Code, Screaming Red Mutiny Friday, May 26: Def Leppard, Three Days Grace, Skillet, Pierce The Veil, The Pretty Reckless, In Flames, Slaughter, Rival Sons, Fozzy, Badflower, Goodbye June, Aeges, Retrospect All Stars, Lynam, Aska, Electro_Nomicon, Ratchet Dolls, Death Grip, T.R.O.Y., Arson City, Keychain, Sun And Flesh, Thousand Years Wide, Save The Hero, The Normandys, Difuser ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.