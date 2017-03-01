Funeral Information Released For Crai...

Funeral Information Released For Craig County Deputy Killed In Car Wreck

4 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Wednesday, dozens of members of Green Country law enforcement agencies lined up to honor a Craig County deputy who died earlier this week. Cookson and his wife, who is an Adair police officer, were injured in a wreck on their way to training last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Pryor, OK

