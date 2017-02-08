Pryor Woman Dies In Mayes County Crash

Pryor Woman Dies In Mayes County Crash

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is trying to determine what caused a Pryor woman to lose control of her car in a Mayes County fatal crash early Saturday. Troopers said the 2000 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 28-year-old Ashley Ward was headed west on a county road when she went off the road and rolled an undetermined amount of times.

