Pryor Woman Dies In Mayes County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is trying to determine what caused a Pryor woman to lose control of her car in a Mayes County fatal crash early Saturday. Troopers said the 2000 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 28-year-old Ashley Ward was headed west on a county road when she went off the road and rolled an undetermined amount of times.

