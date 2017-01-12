donates $20K to Mayes County library organizations
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker; Friends of Pryor Creek Library representatives Cari Rerat and Janette Anderson; Tribal Councilor Janees Taylor; Friends of Pryor Creek Library Jack Hardy, Nena Roberts, Randy Chitwood and Paul Stevens; and Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr PRYOR , Okla. - The Cherokee Nation recently donated $20,000 to two local library organizations in Mayes County.
