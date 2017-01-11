3 People Charged For Kidnapping Roger...

3 People Charged For Kidnapping Rogers County Woman During Drug Deal

Wednesday Dec 21

A Rogers County judge charged three people Wednesday with kidnapping, conspiracy and other charges related to a December 7 incident when a woman said the trio held her against her will at a motel. Lori Pryor, 37, Quinyan Manuel, 35, and Sidney Downing, 38, were charged at their arraignment December 21, according to online court records.

