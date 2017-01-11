3 People Charged For Kidnapping Rogers County Woman During Drug Deal
A Rogers County judge charged three people Wednesday with kidnapping, conspiracy and other charges related to a December 7 incident when a woman said the trio held her against her will at a motel. Lori Pryor, 37, Quinyan Manuel, 35, and Sidney Downing, 38, were charged at their arraignment December 21, according to online court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Pryor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(Russell) Tyler Ermeling
|Dec 19
|jeremy
|1
|(Russell) Tyler Ermeling
|Dec 13
|jack
|1
|Joseph Allen
|Sep '16
|Heather
|1
|Amanda J cole (Dec '11)
|Sep '16
|user23
|11
|free sex tonight! (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Bartman
|5
|mayes county meth bust (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|dumbasstracker
|5
|Dustin Long
|Jul '16
|pam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pryor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC