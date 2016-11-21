Mayes County Sheriff's Office Busts Multi-State Burglary Ring
"It is absolutely mind-boggling what these guys have been into," said Lieutenant Brent Mull with the Mayes County Sheriff's Office Crime Interdiction Unit. The sheriff's office said investigators arrested a key player in the crime ring after finding stolen property at the suspect's home in Pryor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Pryor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(Russell) Tyler Ermeling
|Dec 19
|jeremy
|1
|(Russell) Tyler Ermeling
|Dec 13
|jack
|1
|Joseph Allen
|Sep '16
|Heather
|1
|Amanda J cole (Dec '11)
|Sep '16
|user23
|11
|free sex tonight! (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Bartman
|5
|mayes county meth bust (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|dumbasstracker
|5
|Dustin Long
|Jul '16
|pam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pryor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC