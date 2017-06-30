Road closures, 4th of July parade rou...

Road closures, 4th of July parade routes for Provo, Murray and Clearfield

Cities around Utah are hosting parades Tuesday morning for the Fourth of July, which will result in road closures and delays. The Clearfield parade route road closures will start at 9 a.m., but the parade doesn't begin until 9:30 a.m. The parade will start at Center Street and State Street and continue south until it hits 700 South.

