Road closures, 4th of July parade routes for Provo, Murray and Clearfield
Cities around Utah are hosting parades Tuesday morning for the Fourth of July, which will result in road closures and delays. The Clearfield parade route road closures will start at 9 a.m., but the parade doesn't begin until 9:30 a.m. The parade will start at Center Street and State Street and continue south until it hits 700 South.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|15 hr
|anonymous
|432
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... (Jan '17)
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|5
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|8
|Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... (Jan '17)
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|2
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun '17
|Vonopro
|1
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr '17
|tongangodz
|2
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC