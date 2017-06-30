Provo's 2016 increase in property crime was among highest in the nation
Provo's property crime jumped 32 percent in the first half of 2016 compared to the same months in 2015, giving it the dubious distinction of the largest jump in the country reported so far for that year, according to the FBI. Of the 264 U.S. cities listed in the FBI's 2016 Preliminary Semiannual Uniform Crime Report , Provo registered the largest spike in property crimes.
