For the first time, 21 Utahns celebrate Independence Day as Americans

The Salt LakeTribune Some 21 U.S citizenship candidates from 11 countries - Argentina, Guatemala, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, South Africa, Spain, Tonga, Uruguay and Zimbabwe- raise their right hands, swearing allegiance to their new country during naturalization ceremony in Scera Park in Oremon Monday July 3, part of Provo's Freedom Festival. The Salt LakeTribune Some 21 U.S citizenship candidates from 11 countries - Argentina, Guatemala, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, South Africa, Spain, Tonga, Uruguay and Zimbabwe- raise their right hands, swearing allegiance to their new country during naturalization ceremony in Scera Park in Oremon Monday July 3, part of Provo's Freedom Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.