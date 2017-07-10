After fire, Utah town celebrates July 4 sans fireworks

In a photo provided by Bret Howser, people attend a pancake breakfast in Brian Head, Utah on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, that volunteers and residents put on for local firefighters who've been fighting a wildfire that forced the evacuation of the town for nearly two weeks. In a photo provided by Bret Howser, people attend a pancake breakfast in Brian Head, Utah on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, that volunteers and residents put on for local firefighters who've been fighting a wildfire that forced the evacuation of the town for nearly two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.