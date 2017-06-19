Vivint Smart Home Named TMA Monitorin...

Vivint Smart Home Named TMA Monitoring Center of the Year for 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Business Wire

Vivint's state-of-the-art central monitoring centers in Provo, Utah, and Eagan, Minnesota, provide 24/7 professional monitoring to more than 1.2 million Vivint customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. The award recognizes consistent excellence from the Vivint monitoring team, which first won this award in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Jun 16 janofsky 5
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Jun 16 janofsky 8
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... Jun 16 janofsky 2
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Jun 15 anonymous 423
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 3 Vonopro 1
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr '17 tongangodz 2
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Utah County was issued at June 20 at 3:09PM MDT

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,007 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC