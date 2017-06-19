Vivint Smart Home Named TMA Monitoring Center of the Year for 2017
Vivint's state-of-the-art central monitoring centers in Provo, Utah, and Eagan, Minnesota, provide 24/7 professional monitoring to more than 1.2 million Vivint customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. The award recognizes consistent excellence from the Vivint monitoring team, which first won this award in 2012.
