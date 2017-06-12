Vivint Smart Home Hosts Ribbon-Cutting for New Innovation Campus
Located on the Utah State University Innovation Campus, the new facility is part of a strategic effort to expand Vivint's talent base in Utah. The 43,000-square-foot building will house up to 400 employees and includes a demo home equipped with a Vivint smart home system, a full-size basketball court, fitness center and six training rooms, including a technical training room and a hands-on product training room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Sales & Integration.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|12 hr
|janofsky
|5
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|janofsky
|8
|Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to...
|12 hr
|janofsky
|2
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Thu
|anonymous
|423
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 3
|Vonopro
|1
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr '17
|tongangodz
|2
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC