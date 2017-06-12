VidAngel, Shut By Court, May Be Back ...

VidAngel, Shut By Court, May Be Back With A New Filtering System To Be Announced In Provo

1 hr ago Read more: Deadline

VidAngel , whose film and television filtering service was shut down almost six months ago by a court order, may soon be back in a new and presumably challenge-proof guise. At least that's the word from one person familiar with a plan to be announced at the company's Provo, Utah, headquarters at 7 p.m. Mountain Time today, and streamed live via its Facebook site.

