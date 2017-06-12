VidAngel Launches New Platform Amid Studio Legal Battle
VidAngel isn't backing down after a court ordered it to shutter its family-friendly filtering services - instead, the company has revamped its operations to circumvent issues raised in its legal fight with three major Hollywood studios. The company's new $7.99 per month service piggybacks on users' streaming accounts.
