Utah man whose son drowned saving girl promises river safety measures

Provo a The father of a Utah man who died trying to rescue a 4-year-old girl after she fell from a rock and was swept away in a cold, fast-moving river, is pushing for increased safety regulations around the raging waterways in the hopes of preventing similar tragedies in the future. The powerful force of water flowing through the Provo River on Memorial Day weekend killed three people, including 30-year-old Sean Thayne.

