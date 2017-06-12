Utah GOP faithful backs ex-legislator...

Utah GOP faithful backs ex-legislator for Chaffetz's seat

Former Utah lawmaker Chris Herrod speaks during a special convention Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Herrod won the vote of about 800 state Republican delegates in a race to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz in Congress, advancing to an August primary election.

