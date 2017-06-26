Unspun: the political diary
DEBATE of the week was on the SNP Government's woeful FoI record, when Tory Graham Simpson had the pleasure of telling Nat mega-bore Stewart Stevenson to "stop chuntering". It earned him the world's mildest rebuke from Deputy PO Linda Fabiani, suggesting she too had had enough.
