TV's 'Dancing with the Stars' live show at the Palace
Lindsay Arnold has had maybe 10 days off in the last year and a half - but that's OK, because it still "blows her mind" that she gets to do what she loves for a living. Arnold, a regular on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" and the show's live companion tour, has been dancing since she was 4 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|8 hr
|anonymous
|425
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|5
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|8
|Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to...
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|2
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 3
|Vonopro
|1
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr '17
|tongangodz
|2
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC