There's No Consensus On 'Sensible' Gun Policies
An AR-15 sits on a display case as Willy Ludlow, owner of the "Ready Gunner" gun store, talks on the phone in Provo, Utah, U.S., June 21, 2016. that was exceedingly polite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|9 hr
|anonymous
|429
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|5
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|8
|Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to...
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|2
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 3
|Vonopro
|1
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr '17
|tongangodz
|2
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC