The important things of missionary work have not changed, said Elder...

Elder Dallin H. Oaks speaks during the 2017 Seminar for New Mission Presidents held Saturday, June 24, through Thursday, June 28, at the Provo Missionary Training Center. During a time of transition in missionary work, the most important things about preaching the gospel "have not changed and will not change," said Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles while offering an introductory message during the 2017 Seminar for New Mission Presidents.
