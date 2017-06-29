The important things of missionary wo...

The important things of missionary work have not changed, said Elder...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Elder Dallin H. Oaks speaks during the 2017 Seminar for New Mission Presidents held Saturday, June 24, through Thursday, June 28, at the Provo Missionary Training Center. During a time of transition in missionary work, the most important things about preaching the gospel "have not changed and will not change," said Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles while offering an introductory message during the 2017 Seminar for New Mission Presidents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) 12 hr anonymous 429
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Jun 16 janofsky 5
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Jun 16 janofsky 8
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... Jun 16 janofsky 2
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 3 Vonopro 1
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr '17 tongangodz 2
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Utah County was issued at June 28 at 8:17PM MDT

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,594 • Total comments across all topics: 282,118,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC