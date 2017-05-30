State School Board to consider future of education services at Utah State Hospital
The State School Board may chart a new path for educational services for youths receiving treatment at the Utah State Hospital as the current five-year agreement with Provo City School District is set to expire. On Friday, the Utah State Board of Education will consider a recommendation to extend the agreement by one year and convene a working group to explore other options and issues such as funding for the contracted services.
