Race to replace Chaffetz down to 20 candidates
There are 20 candidates still vying to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, in Congress after Provo Republican Jeremy Friedbaum said Wednesday he is withdrawing from the race. "It's not like there's not enough candidates if I'm not in the race," Friedbaum said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|12 hr
|anonymous
|419
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 3
|Vonopro
|1
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|May 12
|SharonFarris
|4
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr '17
|tongangodz
|2
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Feb '17
|East Coast Logic
|5
|Trump and chaffetz
|Feb '17
|Con job
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC