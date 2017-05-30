Public invited to tour new facilities at Provo Missionary Training Center
Dramatic additions to the Provo Missionary Training Center will soon be complete - and you're invited to take a look around. The Provo MTC will be hosting public open houses beginning July 31 and running through Aug. 19. The tours will operate six days a week, Monday through Saturday, and be conducted largely by elders and sister missionaries being trained at the center.
