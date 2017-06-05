Provo School District to provide ed services at Utah State Hospital for another year
The Utah State Board of Education voted unanimously Friday to extend by one year Provo City School District's contract to provide educational services to youths hospitalized at the Utah State Hospital. The current five-year agreement was set to expire on June 30, but the State School Board has determined it will study the arrangement over the next year to determine the future delivery of education services at Oak Springs School, which serves pediatric patients at the hospital.
