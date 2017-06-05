Provo School District to provide ed s...

Provo School District to provide ed services at Utah State Hospital for another year

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KSL-TV

The Utah State Board of Education voted unanimously Friday to extend by one year Provo City School District's contract to provide educational services to youths hospitalized at the Utah State Hospital. The current five-year agreement was set to expire on June 30, but the State School Board has determined it will study the arrangement over the next year to determine the future delivery of education services at Oak Springs School, which serves pediatric patients at the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 3 Vonopro 1
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Jun 1 anonymous 416
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... May 12 SharonFarris 4
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr '17 tongangodz 2
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb '17 East Coast Logic 5
Trump and chaffetz Feb '17 Con job 1
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,613 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC