Provo exhibit invites kids to explore the world of construction
Children ages 2 to 7 are invited to don hard hats and construction vests, and explore the concepts of construction, motion and simple machines at the City Library's "Little Builders" exhibit. The exhibit, located in the Attic at Academy Square, runs through Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Thu
|anonymous
|419
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 3
|Vonopro
|1
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|May 12
|SharonFarris
|4
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr '17
|tongangodz
|2
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Feb '17
|East Coast Logic
|5
|Trump and chaffetz
|Feb '17
|Con job
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC