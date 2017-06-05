Provo exhibit invites kids to explore...

Provo exhibit invites kids to explore the world of construction

Children ages 2 to 7 are invited to don hard hats and construction vests, and explore the concepts of construction, motion and simple machines at the City Library's "Little Builders" exhibit. The exhibit, located in the Attic at Academy Square, runs through Sept.

