Porter water park shut down by health department
A sign at Seven Peaks Waterpark Duneland in Porter announces the park is closed for maintenance Monday after officials from the Porter County Health Department shut the facility down. A sign at Seven Peaks Waterpark Duneland in Porter announces the park is closed for maintenance Monday after officials from the Porter County Health Department shut the facility down.
Read more at Chicago Tribune.
