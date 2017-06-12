Police identify 6-year-old girl hit, killed leaving birthday party
Police have identified a 6-year-old girl killed over the weekend when she and two family members were hit by an 18-year-old suspected of driving drowsy. Iris Arnold was standing next to a parked car with her 5-year-old cousin and their grandfather Saturday afternoon when police say the driver veered off the road near 2900 W. Center St., hitting all three of them.
