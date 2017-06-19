Peer-to-Peer Self-Storage Marketplace...

Peer-to-Peer Self-Storage Marketplace 'Neiybor' Launches in Utah

Neiybor Inc., a Provo, Utah-based startup, has launched a peer-to-peer marketplace for self-storage and parking services in Utah and Salt Lake Counties. Similar to other shared-economy networks, the company provides an online platform where people in need of storage can find local hosts willing to rent available space.

