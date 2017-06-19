Peer-to-Peer Self-Storage Marketplace 'Neiybor' Launches in Utah
Neiybor Inc., a Provo, Utah-based startup, has launched a peer-to-peer marketplace for self-storage and parking services in Utah and Salt Lake Counties. Similar to other shared-economy networks, the company provides an online platform where people in need of storage can find local hosts willing to rent available space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Wed
|anonymous
|424
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|5
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|8
|Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to...
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|2
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 3
|Vonopro
|1
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr '17
|tongangodz
|2
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC