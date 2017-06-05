Northwest Orthopaedic hires CEO - Fri, 09 Jun 2017 PST
John Braun most recently worked for the surgery division of Revere Health, in Provo, Utah, where he lead a group of 40 surgeons and 250 staff members. At Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists, Braun will lead a staff of about 200.
