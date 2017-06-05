MTC Time Lapse: Six-Story Expansion

MTC Time Lapse: Six-Story Expansion

The Provo Missionary Training Center has grown up-six stories up. South of the old MTC, two new buildings have been constructed to house rooms for teaching classes, holding meetings, practicing lessons, and studying.

